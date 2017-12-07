

CTV Windsor





Essex County Council has passed its 2018 budget.

The total amount is $160-million.

The Chief Administrative Officer says the increased tax rate of 1.5 per cent was lower than the proposed two per cent.

According to Rob Maisonville that equates to about an extra $15 on a tax bill for a home valued at $200, 000.

One the major expense included a $2 million increase in emergency medical services over last year.

Twenty-three full time staff will be hired to help handle the increased call volume.