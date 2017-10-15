

CTV Windsor





About 30 soldiers from the Essex and Kent Scottish regiment completed the annual a 13 kilometre Load Bearing March.

Organizer Dave Woodall says the course went through Malden park and ended at the Tilston Armouries. The group was lead in by pipes and drums.

The soldiers go through the whole course with least 60 pounds of gear, including helmet, firearm and pack.

They were also supported by other walkers, runners and bikers going 5 km and 10 km Trot with the Troops.