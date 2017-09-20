

CTV Windsor





The Town of Essex and Amherstburg have both walked away from the Communities in Bloom event in Ottawa with bragging rights.

Essex received a 5 Blooms Silver rating in the Class of Champions (Large Category). In 2015 Essex received a Bronze rating.

Amherstburg received a 5 Blooms Bronze rating and a special mention for Educational Value of Plantings. The community also received an Outstanding Achievement Award for the Communities in Bloom Canada 150 Award.

Essex was the winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award for efforts to sustain local honey bee populations.

Essex was also a runner up in the Outsanding Achievement Award for Environment Action.