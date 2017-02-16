

CTV Windsor





Essex Town Council considered the proposed 2017 budget on Monday night’s meeting, which includes $7.1 million in infrastructure projects.

Reserves will contribute to funding these projects, along with a 2.36 per cent increase in the general mill rate, impacting the average home valued at $160,000 by $28.

“This budget continues to support Council’s strategic objective to manage the Town’s infrastructure in a responsible and efficient manner,” says Donna Hunter, director of corporate services.

Increases in the urban mill rate to cover the funding gap for storm water infrastructure will further impact urban residents by an average $15.

With the 2017 budget adopted in principle, council will now consider the adoption of the five-year financial plan, which builds off the 2017 budget and puts a plan in place for the years 2018 to 2021.