

CTV Windsor





It’s a trip that ten local high school students will likely never forget.

Their essay writing skills won them a free trip to Ottawa alongside four veterans where they will learn more about Canadian war history.

Ving Ngyn, one of the winners, was bursting with excitement as they left Tuesday morning for Ottawa.

“It’s such an honour to go on this trip, [ I ] can’t describe how excited I am,” says Ngyn.

The three day trip will take the students to Parliament Hill and the Canadian War Museum and is entirely paid for by the Windsor Historical Society as part of the Veteran’s Memories Project.

The ten students won an essay contest, writing about what Remembrance Day means to them.

Emma Chenier is one of the winners having written about her Great Grandfather’s experience fighting on Vimy Ridge during the First World War.

“Everything Canadians have done in the past and future has helped our country stay strong,” Says Chenier. “If we forget that it’s going to be hard to thrive as a country.”

Four local veterans are joining the students on their trip to enhance the students experience and learning.