Every second counts, so plan for two ways out.

That is the message firefighters across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent want to share with residents.

There have been 58 fatal fires across Ontario so far this year, resulting in 61 deaths.

“That’s way too many,” says Windsor Fire Chief Stephen LaForet.

There have not been any fatal fires in Windsor, but LaForet tells CTV News it is still important for residents to be prepared.

“We want to make sure that adults sit down with their children to ensure that they know what to do if they hear a smoke alarm and there's a fire at the house” says LaForet.

Several events are planned across the region for this week’s Fire Prevention Week.

Windsor Fire and Rescue is holding events at several locations including City Hall, Devonshire Mall and Costco.