

CTV Windsor





After 20 years of playing Instant Crossword, an Erieau woman finally won the top prize.

Carolynn Hill is celebrating after winning $250,000 with Instant Crossword Deluxe.



“Instant Crossword is my favourite game. I’ve been playing for about 20 years,” said Hill while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

“I thought I won $25,000 at first, and then I realized I was missing a letter which gave me another word. Next thing I knew I had 11 words and a $250,000 winning ticket!”



Hill and her husband headed to the store.

“I just kept thinking ‘Don’t lose your purse.’”



Plans are underway for her windfall.

“I’m going to purchase a new computer before I toss mine out the window,” she said. “And my husband is a photographer, so he will be getting some new equipment for his camera.”



“This whole experience has been so unbelievable,” said Hill.



Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.48.



The winning ticket was purchased at Eua Bouy Variety on Vidler Avenue in Erieau.