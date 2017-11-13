

CTV Windsor





Erie Shores HealthCare is getting recognition from Cancer Care Ontario for exceeding the provincial annual improvement targets as the ‘top performer’ in the province for surgical wait times.

The indicator is a measure of two aspects of care: ‘Referral to Consult’ which measures the percent of cancer patients who had their first consultation with a specialist within a prescribed number of days depending on the priority target.

The second element of the indicator is the ‘Decision to Treatment’ which measures the number of cancer surgery patients who had their surgical treatment from decision for surgery within the prescribed measure of days.

ESHC was also recognized for meeting the provincial annual improvement targets for the percentage of Ontario Breast Screening Program clients diagnosed within weeks of screened cases with tissue biopsy.

CEO Janice Dawson outlined the significance of attaining this recognition.

“The attainment of ‘top performer’ in the province for the Cancer Care Ontario measures is a testament to the immense efficiencies of the diagnostic department and the clinical team collaboration at Erie Shores HealthCare,”says Dawson.

“Recent investment of more than $3.2 million to the Women’s Centre for breast screening’s 3D Mammography, Ultrasound, state-of-the-art CT scanner and facility upgrades has contributed to this achievement.”