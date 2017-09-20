

CTV Windsor





The numbers are out for the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) 2016-1017 assessments, including those in Windsor-Essex.

WECDSB EQAO highlights:

-Students in Catholic schools throughout Windsor-Essex continue to perform well above provincial averages on mathematics and literacy assessments and in some cases, at high rates never achieved before.

-One of the most dramatic improvements was seen in Grade 9 applied mathematics, where 61 per cent of WECDSB students achieved the provincial standard. That’s a nine per cent increase over last year’s results, and well ahead of the provincial average of 44 per cent.

-At the Grade 9 academic level, 91 per cent of WECDSB students achieved the provincial standard, an increase of three per cent.

-In the primary division, the number of Grade 3 students who achieved provincial standards increased by five per cent in reading, four per cent in writing and three per cent in math, and remained well above provincial averages in all three categories.

-In the junior division, the number of Grade 6 students who achieved the provincial standard increased by six per cent in math, two per cent in reading, and two per cent in writing, also well above the provincial averages in each category.

-On the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT), 86 per cent of the WECDSB s students achieved the provincial standard, well ahead of the provincial average of 81 per cent.

-More information can be found on the WECDSB website.

GECDSB EQAO highlights:

-Fifty-seven percent of Grade 3 students and 48 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in math. This represents a one-percentage point decline in Grade 3, and no change in results for Grade 6 from last year.

-Achievement results in reading at the elementary school level have increased by one-percentage-point in both Grades 3 and 6, and stand at 68 per cent and 77 per cent respectively.

-Compared to last year, primary scores increased 3 per cent and junior scores increased by 2 per cent.

-Over the last five years, primary reading scores for students with special education needs have increased by 9 per cent and junior reading scores for students with special education needs have increased by 8 per cent.

-Elementary school writing results for Grade 3 students have declined to 67 per cent, a decrease of two- percentage-points since last year, and writing results for Grade 6 students have declined to 73 per cent, a three-percentage point decline since last year.

-Eighty-six percent of Grade 9 students enrolled in the academic mathematics course were successful on the assessment, a decline of one-percentage point. Meanwhile, 47 per cent of Grade 9 students enrolled in the applied math course were successful on the math assessment, marking a twelve-percentage-point decrease since last year. The GECDSB scores for both grade 9 academic and applied mathematics remain 3 per cent above the provincial scores.

-Seventy-nine percent of first-time eligible Grade 10 students who wrote the OSSLT were successful. Over the last five years, the overall success rate on the OSSLT has remained high and relatively unchanged ranging between 79 per cent and 80 per cent.

- More information can be found on the GECDSB website.