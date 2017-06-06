Featured
Enwin presents Windsor $2.1-million cheque
An Enwin Utilities sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 9, 2016. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1:02PM EDT
Enwin Utilities cut the City of Windsor a multi-million dollar rebate cheque last night, for its work on LED street light conversion across the city.
The cheque is for $2.1-million from the independent electricity system operator.
It's a one-time payout for a $14-million investment by the city that resulted in the city converting 21,400 light fixtures to LEDs.
Enwin's Chief Operating Officer says the LED lighting will continue to provide the city with savings that he says will pay for the investment in roughly six years.
