

CTV Windsor





Enwin Utilities in Windsor is warning customers about a scam targeting people across Ontario.

The company is issuing the warning following three calls to Enwin from customers reporting that someone had sent them a text message, claiming to represent Hydro One, and asking the customer to tap a link in the text message in order to receive money.

Enwin says nobody complied but rather called Enwin for clarification.

“We don’t text message our customers,” said Barbara Peirce Marshall, Enwin’s manager of corporate communications.

“This is the first time we have heard about this kind of fraud attempt in our area, so calling Enwin was the right thing to do.”

Enwin has notified Hydro One and the Windsor police about the texts and released the news to media, so the community will be on the alert. The company also checked with other Ontario utilities, several of which have experienced similar text message scam attempts.

Customers concerned about a suspicious text, email or phone call, can contact Enwin at 519-

255-2727 or Windsor police.