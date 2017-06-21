

CTV Windsor





The lineup has been revealed for the 42nd annual Tecumseh Corn Festival.

“We are proud to announce this year’s entertainment schedule that is sure to have something for everyone,” says David Lozinsky, festival chair.

The festival takes place at Lacasse Park August 24-27.

Here’s the daily rundown:

Thursday, August 24

-Local singer/songwriter, Allesandro Rotondi

-Miss Tecumseh Pageant starting at 7 p.m. followed by Family Outdoor Movie Night

Friday, August 25 “Senior’s Day”

-“Old Time Music” & Elvis Tribute Artist

-Country Night with performances by: Country Justice; Stevie Jewel; Buck Twenty

Saturday, August 26 “Family Day”

-Largest Small Town Parade 11 a.m.

-Family fun including: Giant Corn Maze, Bouncy Castle, Putt Putt Golf, Mad Science & Zoo 2 You

-Timeless Tunes Night with performances by: Sharon & Bram; Peace Garden; Soul Minors; Brass Transit

Sunday, August 27

-Classic Car Show with stage performances by: Ty Sharron; Hotel California

The Tecumseh Corn Festival has once again been named one of the Top 100 Festivals in Ontario by Festivals and Events. The Festival features a vendor village, a licensed festival tent, the Carter Shows Midway, and of course the renowned Corn Booth featuring “Tons and Tons” of Hot Buttered Corn on the Cob from Tecumseh’s own Bonduelle and prepared by the volunteers of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach.

Full Corn Festival details are available at www.tecumsehcornfestival.ca.