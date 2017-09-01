Entegrus Powerlines fined $70,000 after two workers were injured
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 4:49PM EDT
Chatham's public electrical utility has been fined $70,000 after two workers were injured on the job just over a year ago.
Entegrus Powerlines pleaded guilty for failing to take the safety precaution of assigning a spotter after the employees received electrical burns on a job in Strathroy.
A merger between Entegrus and St. Thomas energy is currently before the Ontario Energy Board.
If approved, the utility would become the 11th largest in Ontario.