Chatham's public electrical utility has been fined $70,000 after two workers were injured on the job just over a year ago.

Entegrus Powerlines pleaded guilty for failing to take the safety precaution of assigning a spotter after the employees received electrical burns on a job in Strathroy.

A merger between Entegrus and St. Thomas energy is currently before the Ontario Energy Board.

If approved, the utility would become the 11th largest in Ontario.