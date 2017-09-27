

Enrolment has exceeded expectations at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board meaning there are more teaching jobs and zero layoffs.

The numbers were released this evening at the first board meeting of the new school year.

There had been a projected total of 12,900 students last spring.

New numbers show the actual number is 13,101.

Both elementary and secondary enrollment increased along with international student numbers.

So far there have been 24 new teaching positions filled and 52 substitute teachers added to the call list.

"We projected moving forward that we would have some declining enrollment and for the last three years,” says director of education Terry Lyons. “We haven't seen it and when you build from the bottom up you're going to continue to do well so I think we're turning the tide right now."