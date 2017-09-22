

CTV Windsor





For the first time in school history, more than 10,000 students are enrolled at St. Clair College.

The 10-day enrolment numbers posted by the college put the number of students at 10,539 at the Windsor, Chatham and ACE Acumen Academy.

The enrolment figures are bolstered by intake the ACE Acumen Academy, as well as international students, which account for 2,564 of the student population.

The school of Business & Information Technology has the largest intake of students, with 1,917. That’s a 20 per cent jump over figures from last year.

The school of Nursing also saw an 11 per cent increase in students, up to 1,210.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with one another, with our exceptional spirit of team-work, so that we may provide students with the highest quality education and most comprehensive campus services possible,” college president Patti France wrote in a memo to staff.