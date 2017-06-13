

CTV Windsor





A survey of Windsor area employers has found that a steady hiring climate should be expected for the region within the next quarter.

The survey was put together by the ManpowerGroup with the results released Tuesday morning.

It shows that 20 per cent of employers in Windsor-Essex plan to hire for the upcoming quarter -- July to September -- while zero per cent anticipate cutbacks.

Manpower says another 80 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.

The study says Windsor’s third quarter Net Employment Outlook of 12 per cent is an eight percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly outlook.

It is also an increase of three percentage points from the outlook reported during the same time last year.

Nationally, the ManpowerGroup says slow but steady job growth can be expected.