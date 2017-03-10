

The Canadian Press





Statistics Canada is reporting Ontario had a large gain in full-time jobs last month.

But it says the 53,000 full-time jobs were offset by a similar-sized decrease in the number of people working part time.

That left the province with a net gain of 4,600 jobs in February, the seventh straight month of employment growth for the province.

StatsCan says the province's unemployment rate declined to 6.2 per cent from 6.4 per cent in January as the number of people looking for work edged down.

In Windsor, the jobless rate dropped from 5.4 to 5.1