

CTV Windsor





Workers at Flex-N-Gate in Lakeshore have voted 75 per cent in favour of a new deal with the company.

The 200 workers, represented by Unifor Local 195 voted Sunday on a second tentative agreement after rejecting the first last Friday.

Local 195 President Gerry Farnham says he's thankful a deal has been reached without a work stoppage.

The plant makes floor rails for the Windsor Assembly Plant and an ongoing strike would have halted production at the minivan plant.