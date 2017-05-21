Featured
Employees accept second offer by Flex-N-Gate
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:55AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 21, 2017 5:58PM EDT
Workers at Flex-N-Gate in Lakeshore have voted 75 per cent in favour of a new deal with the company.
The 200 workers, represented by Unifor Local 195 voted Sunday on a second tentative agreement after rejecting the first last Friday.
Local 195 President Gerry Farnham says he's thankful a deal has been reached without a work stoppage.
The plant makes floor rails for the Windsor Assembly Plant and an ongoing strike would have halted production at the minivan plant.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Fire crushes dream of opening art centre in vacant building
- Flood warning issued for parts of Leamington
- Drunk driver’s car goes airborne, flips into New Hamburg home: police
- Monkeys, kangaroos among animals sold at auction as Ontario considers legislation
- Birthday celebrations held for the City of Windsor