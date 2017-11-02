

An emotional day in Windsor Superior Court, as family and friends of Katie Robson, eagerly wait for the sentencing of a man found responsible for her death.

Robson's loved ones and the man convicted of the crime will have to wait until Jan. 5 for the verdict. Justice Scott Campbell has reserved sentencing of Colthurst.

The courtroom was full Thursday with members of Robson’s family, as well as friends and family of Kyle Colthurst, the man convicted in the fatal crash in 2014.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving, in a crash that killed 20-year-old Robson of LaSalle.

Robson was a passenger in an SUV that flipped on Lauzon Road in April 2014.

Investigators say two vehicles were speeding early that morning, traveling 106 km/h in a 50 zone.

Robson died of her injuries in hospital.

In superior court, Robon’ s triplet sister, Laura, read a victim impact statement saying "finding out about her death still haunts me. I feel guilty I am alive. My future with Katie has been taken away."

A note from Katie's mother, Kathy, was also read: "My feelings of loss are enormous. My brain feels like a fog that's never lifted."

Katie's father, Paul, also spoke with CTV News about his daughter.

"She had a smile every time she walked in the room,” he said. “She was just an amazing girl."

Colthurst addressed Katie's family in court, saying: "There is not a day I go by without thinking of this tragedy. I'm sorry I made the decision I did. I'm sorry."

Defence lawyer Brian Dube claims his client has suffered from anxiety and depression since the crash and attempted suicide last year.

The defence and crown entered a joint submission, calling for a $2,500, 12-months probation and mandatory counseling for Colthurst.

It's a sentence Katie's father says does not give justice for his daughter's death.

"It's just unbelievable," he said. "Nothings going to bring katie back. Sorry doesn't cut it.”