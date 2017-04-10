Featured
Emergency workers learn about dangers of responding to drug labs
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 4:58PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 6:42PM EDT
Emergency personnel are getting a lesson on the dangers of responding to drug labs.
The RCMP held a session for police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders in Windsor on Monday.
The instructor was RCMP Sgt. Brent Hill.
He claims illegal and dangerous homemade drug labs are on the rise, not only across Canada but also in Windsor-Essex.
"We are finding drug labs in rural areas and barns, hotels, motels, recreational vehicles, penthouses and apartment buildings,” says Hill.
Hill, who is also the head of the Chemical Diversion Unit in Toronto, says these labs are very dangerous.
“They are toxic chemicals, highly flammable and corrosive chemicals that catch fire and can explode" notes Hill.
The emergency responders were trained on the importance of using safety equipment when responding to these drug labs.
Sgt. Hill adds residents can help notify authorities about illegal labs.
Some of the tell-tale signs include a house that is unkept with very little activity, some of the windows may be blocked, and there may be a sweet scent coming from the house.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Tentative dates set for inquest into death of Leamington worker
- Two critically injured after motorcycle struck near Kingsville
- Essex County getting provincial funding for infrastructure projects
- Emergency workers learn about dangers of responding to drug labs
- Security officer assaulted in lobby of Ouellette Avenue apartment building: police