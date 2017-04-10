

CTV Windsor





Emergency personnel are getting a lesson on the dangers of responding to drug labs.

The RCMP held a session for police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders in Windsor on Monday.

The instructor was RCMP Sgt. Brent Hill.

He claims illegal and dangerous homemade drug labs are on the rise, not only across Canada but also in Windsor-Essex.

"We are finding drug labs in rural areas and barns, hotels, motels, recreational vehicles, penthouses and apartment buildings,” says Hill.

Hill, who is also the head of the Chemical Diversion Unit in Toronto, says these labs are very dangerous.

“They are toxic chemicals, highly flammable and corrosive chemicals that catch fire and can explode" notes Hill.

The emergency responders were trained on the importance of using safety equipment when responding to these drug labs.

Sgt. Hill adds residents can help notify authorities about illegal labs.

Some of the tell-tale signs include a house that is unkept with very little activity, some of the windows may be blocked, and there may be a sweet scent coming from the house.