

CTV Windsor





Emergency responders are renewing their plea for residents to start thinking about the unthinkable this week.

It’s Emergency Preparedness Week, an annual campaign across the country intended to help Canadians take action to protect themselves and their families during emergencies.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Doug Goodings says every person should be able to survive without help for three days

“We can be overwhelmed, so it’s up to each individual to have a kit prepared,” says Goodings.

He says you need two liters of water per person per day, dehydrated food or canned food, a flashlight and batteries, a radio with batteries, or one you crank, to stay informed about what's happening.

The City of London unveiled a new alert system today, but Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says “we don't want to throw a lot of money at something that may not have the impact.”

Dilkens says notification systems while worthwhile, but they are expensive and only as good as the information.

Instead Dilkens says the city is building a new emergency operations center at the new fire hall on Provincial Road.

“We think there is some benefit to having a mass notification system, it just has to be a system that’s giving data from a source that’s giving it in advance,” he says.

The Town of LaSalle all week has its own guides and tip lists available at the Civic Centre.

The province also has a hashtag campaign called #prepareyourselfie.

The Canadian government has an EP Week Toolkit online.