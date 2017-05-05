

CTV Windsor





It was the shock of a lifetime for a Windsor woman who made an appearance on The Ellen Show and ended up getting a big cheque to help her with grad school bills.

Ellen DeGeneres surprised Maggie Boglitch and asked her to play a game of “Know or Go” during Thursday’s show.

Her mom and sister, who had waiting back stage, joined the game.

Although she lives in Windsor, Boglitch is a nurse in the Special Care Nursery at St. John’s hospital in Detroit. Ellen told the crowd that the Boglitch just got engaged and is going to attend grad school, but is having trouble paying for it.

She credits Ellen for being a huge role model and inspiration in her life.

Boglitch was screaming with excitement when Ellen announced that her friends at 'Shutterfly' were giving her $20,000 to help her pay her grad school bills.