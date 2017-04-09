Featured
Electrical fire causes damage to three floors of apartment building
Windsor fire department
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 9, 2017 12:04PM EDT
An electrical fire at an apartment building Saturday night on Pelissier Street caused $75,000 damage.
Fire officials say there is water damage on the sixth floor of the Royal Windsor Terrace apartments. Floors seven and eight had smoke damage.
They say a failure of electrical components in the seventh floor electrical vault caused the fire.
Nobody was injured and no one displaced.
