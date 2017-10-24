Elderly woman killed in Sarnia crash
A Sarnia police cruiser is seen on Friday, June 28, 2013. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 8:33AM EDT
Sarnia police say that a 93-year-old woman has died after a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
Police say the collision occurred at Michigan Line and Waterworks Road around 4 p.m. when a westbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle.
The 58-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The 93-year-old woman was unresponsive and pronounced dead at hospital.
Police planned to keep the intersection of Michigan Line and Waterworks Road closed until 1 p.m. Tuesday for an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jim Maginn of the Traffic Unit at 519-344-8861, extension 6152.