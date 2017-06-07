Featured
Eight schools could be impacted by GECDSB decisions
Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 2:44PM EDT
If you have kids in the public schools system in Leamington or east Windsor, you may want to attend a board meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening.
Greater Essex County District School Board Trustees are expected to make decisions on school closures.
The program and accommodation review committees will present recommendations for three schools in the east Windsor/Forest Glade area of Windsor and five schools in Leamington.
Public input will be welcomed.
The board first review recommendations for east Windsor and Forest Glade at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the school board office on Park Street.
The board will then review recommendations for schools in Leamington at 8:30 p.m.
