

CTV Windsor





Eight people have been arrested in Chatham on drug-related charges.

Police say a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl was discovered inside a residence on Beechwood Crescent, along with a prohibited device and a quantity of cash.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $4700.

Three of those arrested are under the age of 18 and can't be identified.

Melvin Manley, 44, of Chatham is charged with multiple counts including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Michelle Hunter, 36,of Chatham was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and unlawfully possess prohibited device.

Joseph Hawgood, 24, of Chatham was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), unlawfully possess prohibited device and failing to comply.

Michel Willimot, 49, of Chatham was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), unlawfully possess prohibited device and failing to comply.

They have been released from custody with a future court date.