Featured
Efforts continue to block plans for new Detroit River bridge
The proposed Gordie Howe International Bridge is another step closer to completion on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, with the installation of natural gas pipelines at the site.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10:45AM EDT
DETROIT -- Efforts by the owner of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit to block construction of a new border bridge across the Detroit River will get another court hearing.
The Detroit Free Press reports the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia scheduled a hearing Sept. 14 on an appeal that seeks to block the Canadian-financed Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is scheduled to open in 2020.
The Gordie Howe International Bridge will compete with the Ambassador Bridge.
The Detroit International Bridge Co., which owns the Ambassador Bridge, also has proposed a new span to Windsor next to its existing bridge.
The lawsuit says the bridge company, which once was solely controlled by Matty Moroun, is under the control of his son.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.