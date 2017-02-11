Featured
Educators are getting an education of their own at tech summit
Brian Aspinall is the keynote speaker at a technology summit for teachers in the WECDSB on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 2:25PM EST
About 150 teachers from the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board are participating in a tech summit Saturday at St. Joseph’s High School. The summit is aimed at helping them improve modern learning.
The professional development day is a way to ensure teachers stay current in the midst of rapid technological change. The teachers are are getting hands-on training with coding, robotics, 3D printing, and other tech-related subjects. Organizers say that as new technologies are introduced, teachers need all the support they can get to maximize their use, and ultimately improve student outcomes.
They are hearing from keynote speaker Brian Aspinall, a teacher and Microsoft Innovative Educator and STEM education program director with Fair Chance Learning. He’s part of a network of educators and professionals that provide programming to help create technology-rich environments to meet the needs of the modern learner.
The teachers are devoting their own time for the summit, expected to wrap up this afternoon.
