

CTV Windsor





A crash involving a transport truck has closed the eastbound off ramp from EC Row to northbound Lauzon Parkway.

As of 6:30 a.m. Windsor police still had the area blocked off and said that the closure will be in place during the morning commute.

Damage to the truck is extensive and the load it was hauling spilled. A guard rail also sustained heavy damage in the crash.

Word of the closure first came in around some time after midnight Friday.







