Featured
EC Row off ramp closed due to crash
A transport is heavily damaged following an overnight collision on the EC Row on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 6:33AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 7:01AM EST
A crash involving a transport truck has closed the eastbound off ramp from EC Row to northbound Lauzon Parkway.
As of 6:30 a.m. Windsor police still had the area blocked off and said that the closure will be in place during the morning commute.
Damage to the truck is extensive and the load it was hauling spilled. A guard rail also sustained heavy damage in the crash.
Word of the closure first came in around some time after midnight Friday.
Photos
The contents of the truck spilled all over the area following the collision on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
A crash closed the EC Row off ramp to Lauzon Parkway on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Windsor Weather Change city
-6 °CA few cloudsMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10