

CTV Windsor





Morgan Bennett-Murphy is sharing her story for the 35th annual Easter Seals telethon.

The event is this Sunday on CTV Windsor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Money raised during the broadcast will help purchase equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and communication devices to support families in need, including those locally.

Bennett-Murphy was born with bone deformities in her hands and was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of two.

“I'm really excited to help other kids like Easter Seals has helped me in the past," says Morgan.

Now 18, she knows all too well about the difficulty living with a physical disability.

“She's been through so much and she loves talking about her story and getting it out there so that people know that they're not alone and it can be okay to be different and be yourself," says Morgan’s mother, Heather Dinunzio.

Morgan is one of two ambassadors for this year's Easter Seals telethon.

"I remember when I was younger I was going to Toronto every couple of months, and Easter Seals helped with the hotel cost, gas and food and it made it a lot easier,” says Morgan.

It’s success stories like Morgan that telethon chair, Ram Sridhar hopes will inspire the community to donate.

"I think eventually she'll be running her own telethon one day or maybe she will become the CEO of Easter Seals Ontario," says Sridhar.

For now, Morgan is looking to give back.

“I hope when I get older I can start working in hospitals with children who are sick and talk to them and be a voice for them," says Morgan.

Organizers of this year's telethon want to surpass last year's donation total of just over $200,000.

There will also be a free public skate during the event, which will be hosted by Central Park Athletics.