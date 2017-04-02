

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





The 35th Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor is underway live on CTV Windsor from Central Park Athletics. Local media including CTV Windsor personalities are joining Easter Seals alumni and their 2017 Ambassadors, Brigid Kidd and Morgan Bennett-Murphy, along with host Kara Ro, to raise funds for kids with physical disabilities.

The event celebrates success stories, recognizes donors and sponsors, and showcases Easter Seals kids and their families. This year, the telethon also gives families a chance to skate for free until 4 p.m.

For the past 95 years, Easter Seals has played an important role in supporting children who live with disabilities. Easter Seals offers programs that help them gain independence and feel free and confident. The organization also provides financial assistance for wheelchairs, walkers, and communication devices.

Easter Seals may be best known for providing its once-in-a-lifetime summer camp experiences where children with physical disabilities can enjoy activities like day camps, swimming and art classes. The cost to send one child to either Camp Merrywood or Camp Woodeden is $2,500 for a 10-day session. The cost includes the expertise of a team of specially-trained staff and registered nurses.

The Easter Seals telethon is a significant fundraiser to support these life-changing opportunities. Telethons are taking place in cities across Ontario during the month of April. Supporters can make a donation today by calling 1 844 988 0400 or 519 988 0400.