

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





The phones were ringing non-stop at the 35th Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor to raise funds for kids with physical disabilities.

It was broadcast live on CTV Windsor on Sunday from Central Park Athletics. Local media including CTV Windsor reporters Bob Bellacicco and Arms Bumanlag joined host Kara Ro from AM800 as well as Easter Seals alumni and the 2017 Ambassadors, Brigid Kidd and Morgan Bennett-Murphy.

The event celebrates success stories, recognizes donors and sponsors, and showcases Easter Seals kids and their families.

This is the second time that Morgan Bennett-Murphy has been an ambassador. The first time, she was just seven years old. Now at 18, she is attending St. Clair College on a scholarship provided by Easter Seals.

For the past 95 years, Easter Seals has played an important role in supporting children and adolescents who live with disabilities.

Easter Seals offers programs that help them gain independence and feel free and confident. The organization also provides financial assistance for wheelchairs, walkers, and communication devices.

Easter Seals may be best known for providing its once-in-a-lifetime summer camp experiences where children with physical disabilities can enjoy activities like day camps, swimming and art classes. The cost to send one child to either Camp Merrywood or Camp Woodeden is $2,500 for a 10-day session.

The cost includes the expertise of a team of specially-trained staff and registered nurses.

The Easter Seals telethon is a significant fundraiser to support these life-changing opportunities.

This year's telethon raised over $200,000 in Windsor and Essex.

Telethons are also taking place in cities across Ontario during the month of April.