Eastbound E.C. Row reopens after four-vehicle crash
A portion of the eastbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway is closed following a four-vehicle crash in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 8:27AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 9:47AM EDT
Eastbound lanes of the E.C. Row Expressway have reopened following a four-vehicle crash.
Windsor police reported the crash around 8:20 a.m., saying that the eastbound lanes would have to be shut down at Dominion Ave.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, and traffic was flowing again around 9:30 a.m.
There has been no word on any injuries.
