East Windsor Walmart approved to sell beer and cider
(Ryan Remiorz/ The Canadian Press)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 9:59AM EDT
You can now buy booze at the Walmart Supercentre in East Windsor.
The store at 7100 Tecumseh Road, near Lauzon Parkway, is one of the next 76 grocery stores across the province that can sell beer and cider, starting June 30.
There are now four grocery stores in Windsor-Essex that have approval to sell alcohol.
The Real Canadian Superstore on Walker Road sells beer and cider, while Zehrs in Kingsville and the Real Canadian Superstore in Leamington sell beer, wine and cider.
The latest winning grocers were selected via a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO.
This is the second round of Ontario's commitment to make it more convenient for people to buy beer, while opening up additional opportunities for breweries and cideries.
Currently, up to 130 grocery stores across Ontario can sell beer and cider, including up to 70 that can sell wine. The 76 new grocery store authorizations will bring the total to up to 206 grocery stores authorized to sell beer and cider.
The Ontario government says ultimately, beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.
