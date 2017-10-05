

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after an east Windsor Tim Hortons was robbed.

Officers responded to a call at the coffee shop in the 1500 block of Lauzon Road on Thursday at 2:40 a.m.

An employee at the restaurant reported that minutes earlier a male suspect entered the restaurant, ordered and paid for a drink.

Police say the suspect then demanded money from the cash register and announced that he was robbing the business.

The employee complied with the demand and the suspect exited the restaurant on foot after allegedly taking a quantity of money.

He was last seen walking southbound on Lauzon Road.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old, 6’0”, with a thin build. He was wearing eye glasses, blue jean pants, light blue pull-over sweater and a unique multi-coloured purple and yellow baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.