An east-end park will soon bear the name, Elizabeth Kishkon Park.

Lakeshore Woods will be renamed after Kishkon, Windsor’s first and only female mayor, who served from 1983-1985.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. I’ve always been a great supporter of parks in this city. Something that’s named for me would really be a wonderful thing,” Kishkon said in an interview with CTV News today.

The 29th mayor of the city actually grew up in London, England. Today, Kishkon lives at city-operated Huron Lodge.

During her tenure, Kishkon was a supporter of amenities such as city parks, which is why this honour is so fitting.

“One of my main interests for many years has been park development, especially for children. And we’re seeing much more of that, and I am very happy to have been a part of it,” she says.

“It aids the development of cities, not just the park itself, but the park becomes a part of the wider city and it makes it more attractive, gives people places to go, children to play, dogs to run.”

The official opening is set for mid-September.