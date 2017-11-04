East end homicide investigation underway
Windsor police are investigating a homicide on Heathfield Court on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV London)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 4, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday on Heathfield Court.
Police were called to the 1100 block of the street about 1:30 a.m. and found multiple people screaming that someone had been shot.
They say it appeared that there had been a house party at a residence in the vicinity.
Officers then located a 23-year-old man from Windsor who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of a residence.
The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The involved area was secured as a crime scene and an investigation was launched.
Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch as well as the Forensic Identification Unit are on scene.