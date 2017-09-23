East end fire puts neighbourhood on alert
A fire in the 1600 block of Balfour Avenue broke out on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 5:16PM EDT
A blazing fire had a neighbourhood on Windsor's east end on alert Saturday.
The fire started around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Balfour Avenue - near Tecumseh and Jefferson.
Flames could be seen shooting from the backyard and may have been coming from a garage.
It was unclear if the fire had spread and the extent of damage and the cause are unknown.