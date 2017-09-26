

No one was home at the time of a fire that left a home on Howard Avenue significantly damaged.

Firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Howard Avenue for a house fire around 3:50 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house.

Officials say the fire was in the attic and roof line and that the ceiling collapsed into the first floor of the home.

Damage is estimated to be $150,000. The cause is being investigated, but is not considered suspicious.