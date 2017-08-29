E.C. Row Expressway reopens after temporary closure from flooding
Streets flood due to large amounts of rain in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 4:54PM EDT
Windsor police say E.C. Row Expressway has reopened after closing temporarily due to amounts of rain and flooding.
Police closed the busy Windsor roadway Tuesday afternoon.
Access and exits at Dougall Avenue remain closed.
Police say use caution and do not attempt to drive through standing water.
EC Row is now open. Access & Exits at Dougall Av remain closed. Use caution and do not attempt to drive through standing water.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 29, 2017
Here is a prelim list of some major routes impacted by flooding.— Supt. Brendan Dodd (@SuptBrendanDodd) August 29, 2017
See @WindsorPolice on FB #YQGtraffic https://t.co/Erw2Ns0CGk pic.twitter.com/dYsadhHsuA
Jefferson, South of the tracks. Many vehicles needing to be towed from standing water. Do not attempt to drive through it. pic.twitter.com/BgjhXg4YVm— S/Sgt Matthew D'Asti (@MatthewDAsti) August 29, 2017
.@WindsorPolice & @WindsorFire1 are warning people not to drive if you don't have to. This is why @CTVWindsor @AM800News pic.twitter.com/2JKSUKiUcT— Christie Bezaire (@CBezaireCTV) August 29, 2017