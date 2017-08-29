

Windsor police say E.C. Row Expressway has reopened after closing temporarily due to amounts of rain and flooding.

Police closed the busy Windsor roadway Tuesday afternoon.

Access and exits at Dougall Avenue remain closed.

Police say use caution and do not attempt to drive through standing water.

EC Row is now open. Access & Exits at Dougall Av remain closed. Use caution and do not attempt to drive through standing water. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 29, 2017

Here is a prelim list of some major routes impacted by flooding.

See @WindsorPolice on FB #YQGtraffic https://t.co/Erw2Ns0CGk pic.twitter.com/dYsadhHsuA — Supt. Brendan Dodd (@SuptBrendanDodd) August 29, 2017