

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say an e-bike driver has been killed after a collision with pickup truck in Kingsville.

Officers responded to Essex County Road 31 near Concession 6 East around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

A black Chevrolet pickup truck travelling southbound on County Road 31 struck the e-Bike which was also travelling southbound.

The man operating the e-Bike subsequently died at the scene from injuries sustained.

Police say the deceased is believed to be an area migrant worker and has yet to be identified.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this collision or the possible identity of this man to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Essex County Road 31 between Concession 5 East and Concession 6 East was closed for several hours as the OPP's traffic investigators completed the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.