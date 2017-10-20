

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is renewing its call to see University of Windsor law students move into the downtown Paul Martin building.

The BIA would like to present its case to Premier Kathleen Wynne on how relocating students to the federal building will benefit not just Windsor but the provincial and federal governments as well.

DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz hopes the request will re-open dialogue between the province and the school.

University President Alan Wildeman said in August they weren't pursuing the idea further because there wasn't any provincial funding for the project.

The city and the feds had money on the table and were looking for another $15-million from the provincial Liberals for the move.

Ontario Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said in a statement that he was disappointed the Wynne government had not supported the project.

Brown, a graduate of the Windsor law school, said an expansion into a larger facility would be a significant boost for the university and city.

The historic Paul Martin building on Ouellette Ave. was built in 1933 and sold to the City of Windsor for $1 more than five years ago.