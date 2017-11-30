

A dump truck driver is facing impaired driving charges after a complaint in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP responded to the call around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

A white Mack dump truck was being operated by a 55-year-old Kingsville man.

Police say he exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Andrew Klein, will appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 10, charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver's licence has been suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.