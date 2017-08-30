

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex residents are dealing with the aftermath after hundreds of homes flooded and rain pounded the area, putting a strain on the storm systems.

Over 170 millimetres of rain had been recorded falling at the Grand Marais drain by Tuesday evening. Some areas were hit with more than 200 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours.

Windsor saw between 45 and 88 millimetres of rain Monday night and got another 50 millimetres by Tuesday afternoon, said Ria Alsen, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada.

LaSalle was the hardest hit, with 125 millimetres of rain Monday and another 160 millimetres on Tuesday, according to Alsen.

Although the town says there were only 20 reported flooded basements.

More than 2,000 Windsor homes flooded, compared to more than 3,000 in the 2016 flood that hit the Windsor area.

Windsor residents can report flooding at 311 or avoid waiting, by going to 311 Online at 311online.ca.

Here's a photo gallery of flooding pictures from CTV reporters at viewers.

From Dougall Avenue, to Howard and Tecumseh Road, Dominion and Walker, several streets were brimming with water.

Dozens of cars were stuck and/or stranded in high waters by the late afternoon in waist high water levels.

Few areas of the city were untouched by the storm.

“The flooding was really city wide,” says Dilkens. “It wasn't localized to any given ward or any given street.

Fortunately, there were no reports of people having to be rescued from their vehicles.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says Windsor and LaSalle remain under a flood warning until Wednesday.

“The type of precipitation that's falling, our designs simply do not allow for that volume of water to be drained away in kind of a timely fashion," says Tim Byrne.

Dilkens is assuring Windsor residents there is no need for a state of emergency.

Major employers were also affected.

Windsor Regional Hospital being forced to close the Met Campus emergency department, but it reopened Tuesday night.

“The parking lot literally had to be three to four feet of water, the water had nowhere to go, it was flooding into the emergency department,” says Musyj.

Thousands of workers were idled at Windsor Assembly Plant. The afternoon shift was sent home, but midnight crews were at work for their scheduled shift. FCA officials confirm to CTV News the problem is the excessive rainfall seeped into the factory.

Devonshire Mall was closed due to drainage issues, but reopened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Enwin officials say there haven't been any widespread power outages because of the storm, but crews will likely be working through the night on homes that have flooded.

“Enwin utilities is reminding residents to stay out of flooded basements, as there could be electrical danger, so if the water has risen at least as high as the wall outlet, please do not go in, contact the emergency number at Enwin,” says Dilkens. “They'll come and disconnect the power.”

With files from The Canadian Press.