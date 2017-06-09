There are more drugs off the streets of Windsor.

City Police obtained a search warrant for a home in the 2200 block of Howard Avenue. But shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, officers spotted a man in a vehicle believed to be connected to the investigation.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspect arrested.

Police seized over four grams of cocaine, almost 16 grams of MDMA, two digital scales and almost $800.

34-year-old Charlton Bowen from Toronto is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.