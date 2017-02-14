Featured
Drugs seized from Rivard Avenue apartment
CTV Windsor file photo of the Windsor police logo, Nov.19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 3:43PM EST
Windsor police have seized a quantity of cash and drugs after a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers from the drug and gun enforcement unit executed a search warrant for an apartment located in the 2400 block of Rivard Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.
Police entered the apartment and arrested a man and who were inside.
Officers seized crack cocaine, cocaine, oxycodone pills, codeine tablets, fentanyl patches, $3,300 in Canadian money and $200 in U.S cash.
Liza Cleroux, 49 and Gerald Hickey, 58, are charged with drug possession offences.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- CKPS officer pleads guilty to 50 counts of discreditable conduct
- Suspended Kingsville fire chief facing five more sex assault charges
- Drugs seized from Rivard Avenue apartment
- Work continues towards capping abandoned Leamington well
- 'Intentionally set' fire at former Pour House bar causes $75K damage