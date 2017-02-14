

Windsor police have seized a quantity of cash and drugs after a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers from the drug and gun enforcement unit executed a search warrant for an apartment located in the 2400 block of Rivard Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m.

Police entered the apartment and arrested a man and who were inside.

Officers seized crack cocaine, cocaine, oxycodone pills, codeine tablets, fentanyl patches, $3,300 in Canadian money and $200 in U.S cash.

Liza Cleroux, 49 and Gerald Hickey, 58, are charged with drug possession offences.

