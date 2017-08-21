

Essex County OPP have arrested three people and seized a quantity of narcotics, firearms and ammunition in Lakeshore.

Police say the total value of drugs was about $3,800.

Police executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Monarch Meadows Drive at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jacob Liska, 18, Terry Liska age 53 and Alexas Byrne, 18 all of Lakeshore, have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking (oxycodone)

Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of trafficking (MDMA)

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the purpose of trafficking (XANAX)

Possession of a Schedule II Substance (cannabis marijuana)

Produce a Schedule II Substance (cannabis marijuana)

Careless Storage of a firearm 86(1) CC x 2

The three accused will appear in a Windsor courtroom to answer to the charges.