Drugs and guns seized during Lakeshore bust
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 21, 2017 12:54PM EDT
Essex County OPP have arrested three people and seized a quantity of narcotics, firearms and ammunition in Lakeshore.
Police say the total value of drugs was about $3,800.
Police executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Monarch Meadows Drive at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Jacob Liska, 18, Terry Liska age 53 and Alexas Byrne, 18 all of Lakeshore, have been charged with the following offences:
Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking (oxycodone)
Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of trafficking (MDMA)
Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the purpose of trafficking (XANAX)
Possession of a Schedule II Substance (cannabis marijuana)
Produce a Schedule II Substance (cannabis marijuana)
Careless Storage of a firearm 86(1) CC x 2
The three accused will appear in a Windsor courtroom to answer to the charges.