

CTV Windsor





A 38-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say they discovered a drug lab.

Officers were investigating information about a man in possession of a firearm on Thursday.

Officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the man's residence located in the 2600 block of Gem Avenue for firearm related offences.

On Friday at approximately 10 a.m. officers located the man in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road and arrested him without incident. Police say the man was found to be in possession of a pellet gun concealed in a shoulder holster.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers began to execute the search warrant for the residence in the 2600 block of Gem Avenue.

During this search, officers seized two pellet handguns, a canister of bear spray, a cartridge breathing mask, chemicals known to be used in the manufacturing of homemade explosives, chemicals known to be involved in the production of methamphetamine.

The roadway in the area was temporarily closed as members of the Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit attended and assessed the scene.

Officers went door-to-door and informed neighbours in the immediate area as to the reason for the heavy police presence. There was no direct threat to the community once the residence was secured by police.

Investigators returned to the residence on Saturday with the OPP Clandestine Laboratory Team. They used a second search warrant to collect evidence and disposal of hazardous materials in relation to the production of methamphetamine.

"I cannot stress how dangerous it is to be involved in the production of methamphetamine,” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge of Windsor Police. “The ingredients on their own are not dangerous, the ingredients when mixed together rare extremely volatile."

Officers retrieved samples and then safely processed numerous hazardous items.

Ten unknown substances were seized and will be forwarded to Health Canada for analysis.

Justin Jamrog, 38, from Windsor, is charged with production of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of items for use in the production of methamphetamine.

Investigators from the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit continue to actively investigate this incident.

CTV News spoke to neighbours who claim the house has been a hotspot for activity lately.

They also believe 26-year-old Bryce Hall, who has been missing since early August and presumed dead, either lived in the home or knew people who did.

CTV News knocked on the door Monday and a woman answered, confirming she is the mother of Bryce Hall. But she declined to be on camera. The woman suggested all of the police activity is the result of the $5,000 reward police offered last week in relation to Hall’s disappearance.

However, Sgt. Betteridge insists the two investigations are separate.

Police say clandestine drug labs can be ticking time bombs. They can be associated with poisoned air, contaminated structures, and toxic environments. Those involved with such activities put their own lives at risk as well as the lives of other residents and neighbours since accidents (fire, explosion, burns, electrocution) are common place.

"It's incredibly lucky that there were no injuries involved here” adds Betteridge.

Police say the public plays a key role in ensuring community safety. If you suspect anyone in your neighbourhood is involved in illicit drug activity, call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.