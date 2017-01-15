

Drivers who transport newly-built minivans from Windsor Assembly Plant to various lots for holding have ratified a new collective agreement.

Unifor Local 444, which represents the drivers, says its Chute members voted 78.6 per cent in favour of the agreement with Auto Warehousing Company, while Drive-Away and T.P.T. members voted 89.2 per cent in favour.

Both votes were held on Sunday morning.

Local president Dino Chiodo says the company recognized the worth of the employees.

"I think that they understood the importance of paying people a decent wage to have a liveable wage, but at the same time to be able to come to work and do the work that's necessary.

"And all these workers do just an amazing job. We're very proud of the results we put forward and we're proud of the results we've seen in the vote."