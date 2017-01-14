Featured
Drivers' ratification vote set for Sunday
Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (Christie Bezaire/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:43PM EST
Drivers who transport newly-built minivans from Windsor Assembly Plant to the various lots for holding have reached a tentative deal.
Unifor Local 444, which represents the drivers, has reached a tentative agreement with Auto Warehousing Company.
A ratification vote is scheduled for Sunday morning at the Local 444 hall on Turner Road, beginning at 9 a.m.
